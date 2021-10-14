Vectra Bank Welcomes New Municipal Finance Relationship Manager

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra Bank Colorado is pleased to welcome Ryan Morrill to the municipal finance team. Morrill will be filling the role of Municipal Finance Relationship Manager, serving Vectra Bank's footprint across Colorado and New Mexico.

Ryan Morrill, Municipal Finance Relationship Manager for Vectra Bank Colorado

Morrill will collaborate with governmental entities, municipal advisers, bond attorneys, trustees and governmental associations to identify, structure and fund tax-exempt and taxable transactions to meet capital needs. This will help to fund community projects such as new schools, fire stations, and utility projects. Not only can he assist in the loan department, but also for treasury management needs. He hopes to bring a consultative approach to working with municipalities across the Vectra footprint to build trust and maintain mutually beneficial relationships for both the municipalities and the bank.

Morill brings six years of experience within municipal lending, and understands the nuances and regulatory requirements involved with lending to municipalities. He graduated from Metropolitan State College with a Bachelor's degree in Finance in 2011, and has been in the banking industry ever since. His most recent roles include Vice President of Public Finance at Academy Bank, and Government & Non-profit Finance Portfolio Manager at NBH Bank.

Morrill has lived in Colorado since 1993 and enjoys outdoor activities such as camping, hiking and boating with his children. He frequents sporting events, and coaches his son in football and baseball.

He can be reached at Ryan.Morrill@vectrabank.com or 720-947-7799.

About Vectra

With assets of $3 billion, Vectra Bank Colorado is a proactive, customer-focused organization dedicated to real relationship banking. Part of the Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) family of banks, Vectra serves Colorado's small, middle-market and corporate business clients with 35 locations throughout Colorado, and one in Farmington, New Mexico. The bank's website address is www.vectrabank.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vectra Bank Colorado