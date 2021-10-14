Redwood Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Key Financial Results and Metrics

GAAP net income was $88 million , or $0.65 per diluted common share

GAAP book value per common share was $12.00 at September 30, 2021 , up 4.7% from June 30, 2021

Economic return on book value (1) of 6.5% for the third quarter and 26.6% year-to-date for 2021

Recourse leverage ratio (2) of 2.2x at September 30, 2021

Declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share for the third quarter

Operating Business Highlights

Residential Lending

Locked a record $4.7 billion (3) of jumbo residential loans; loan purchase commitments were $3.3 billion (4)

Lock mix (3) was 59% purchase money loans and 41% refinancings; included 89% Select loans and 11% Choice loans

Purchased $3.2 billion of jumbo loans; jumbo loan pipeline at September 30, 2021 included $2.8 billion of loans identified for purchase

Distributed $2.9 billion of jumbo loans, including $2.4 billion through whole loan sales and one securitization backed by $449 million of loans

Settled call rights on two Sequoia securitizations, purchasing $66 million of seasoned jumbo loans at par

Year-to-date, have funded approximately $1 billion of jumbo residential loans through "Rapid Funding" programs since launching in the first quarter of 2021

Subsequent to quarter end, in October, closed SEMT 2021-7, backed by $407 million of jumbo residential loans















Business Purpose Lending

Funded $639 million in business purpose loans, up 21% from the second quarter of 2021, including $394 million of single-family rental (SFR) loans and $245 million of bridge loans

Completed two securitizations backed by $578 million of SFR and bridge loans, in aggregate

Subsequent to quarter end, in October, priced CAFL 2021-3, backed by $304 million of SFR loans, CoreVest's 19th securitization overall

Portfolio and Financing Highlights

Realized 2% asset price appreciation in securities portfolio, driven by continuing strong credit performance and spread tightening

Completed the first-ever securitization backed entirely by residential Home Equity Investments (HEIs), issuing approximately $146 million of securities through a transaction co-sponsored with Point Digital; ongoing relationship with Point includes a flow agreement to purchase HEIs that could be securitized in future transactions

Added over $350 million of financing capacity to support growth of operating platforms and completed a new $100 million non-marginable term financing collateralized by retained securities in our investment portfolio

Maintained robust balance sheet with unrestricted cash of $557 million and available capital of $350 million at September 30, 2021

RWT Horizons Highlights

Since inception, completed 11 technology venture investments, including six in the third quarter of 2021, that reflect the diversity of our operations and include firms that align with opportunities across our businesses

ESG Highlights

Provided a comprehensive ESG review at Investor Day event in September, including disclosure of various ESG related metrics and an update on Redwood's key ESG priorities and commitments

Implemented a women's leadership program to promote the development and advancement of women within our organization

"After a historic first half of the year, we maintained remarkable momentum, achieving another quarter of book value growth and strong earnings. Our outperformance in the third quarter was driven by strength across all of our businesses, including notable volume records and industry 'firsts' in the securitization market. We continued to deliver on our innovative technology roadmap, both organically and through our RWT Horizons venture investment arm. As we execute our strategy, we expect to produce high-quality earnings from the diverse, durable and recurring revenue streams we have been augmenting over time," said Chris Abate, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Trust.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.

























Financial Performance

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share data)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020













GAAP net income

$ 88



$ 90



$ 142

GAAP net income per diluted common share

$ 0.65



$ 0.66



$ 1.02















GAAP book value per share

$ 12.00



$ 11.46



$ 9.41

Dividends per common share

$ 0.21



$ 0.18



$ 0.14

























Consolidated Income Statements (1)

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except share and per share data)

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20





















Interest income

$ 146



$ 139



$ 128



$ 122



$ 122

Interest expense

(104)



(108)



(103)



(98)



(100)

Net interest income

42



31



26



24



22

Non-interest income



















Mortgage banking activities, net

63



54



83



54



59

Investment fair value changes, net

26



49



45



23



107

Other income

2



2



4



—



—

Realized gains, net

7



8



3



—



1

Total non-interest income, net

98



114



134



77



167

General and administrative expenses

(48)



(41)



(44)



(30)



(28)

Loan acquisition costs

(5)



(4)



(4)



(3)



(2)

Other expenses

(4)



(4)



(4)



(4)



(8)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

4



(7)



(12)



(8)



(9)

Net income

$ 88



$ 90



$ 97



$ 54



$ 142























Weighted average diluted shares (thousands) (2)

141,855



141,761



141,039



140,641



141,970

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.65



$ 0.66



$ 0.72



$ 0.42



$ 1.02

Regular dividends declared per common share

$ 0.21



$ 0.18



$ 0.16



$ 0.14



$ 0.14







(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) In the periods presented above, weighted average diluted shares included shares from the assumed conversion of our convertible and/or exchangeable debt in accordance with GAAP diluted EPS provisions. Actual shares outstanding at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020 were 114,662, 113,053, 112,999, 112,090, and 111,904, respectively.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.

















Consolidated Income Statements (1)

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except share and per share data)

2021

2020









Interest income

$ 413



$ 450

Interest expense

(314)



(350)

Net interest income

98



100

Non-interest income (loss)







Mortgage banking activities, net

200



25

Investment fair value changes, net

121



(612)

Other income

8



4

Realized gains, net

18



30

Total non-interest income (loss)

347



(553)

General and administrative expenses

(132)



(85)

Loan acquisition costs

(12)



(8)

Other expenses

(12)



(104)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(14)



13

Net income (loss)

$ 276



$ (636)











Weighted average diluted shares (thousands)

141,575



113,952

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 2.03



$ (5.60)

Regular dividends declared per common share

$ 0.55



$ 0.585



(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.









































Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)



















($ in millions, except share and per share data)

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20





















Residential loans

$ 6,216



$ 5,743



$ 4,702



$ 4,249



$ 4,495

Business purpose loans

4,694



4,409



4,172



4,136



3,956

Multifamily loans

483



485



490



492



491

Real estate securities

353



355



364



344



351

Other investments

422



309



323



348



385

Cash and cash equivalents

557



421



426



461



451

Other assets

347



275



420



324



273

Total assets

$ 13,073



$ 11,996



$ 10,897



$ 10,355



$ 10,402























Short-term debt

$ 1,751



$ 1,485



$ 1,254



$ 523



$ 483

Other liabilities

263



195



317



195



158

Asset-backed securities issued

8,184



7,537



6,672



7,101



7,172

Long-term debt, net

1,500



1,484



1,438



1,425



1,536

Total liabilities

11,697



10,701



9,681



9,244



9,349























Stockholders' equity

1,376



1,295



1,216



1,111



1,053























Total liabilities and equity

$ 13,073



$ 11,996



$ 10,897



$ 10,355



$ 10,402























Shares outstanding at period end (thousands)

114,662



113,053



112,999



112,090



111,904

GAAP book value per share

$ 12.00



$ 11.46



$ 10.76



$ 9.91



$ 9.41























(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding.

