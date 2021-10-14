Chromaflo Technologies Launches Innovatint Paint Tinting Software Update

ASHTABULA, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromaflo Technologies, the premier global provider of colorant technology solutions, has launched an updated version of Innovatint, setting a new standard in point-of-sale (POS) paint tinting software.

Chromaflo Technologies

Chromaflo's Innovatint is widely accepted as the benchmark for managing POS integrated software tinting in the paint and coatings industry. Innovatint 4, the latest update, is built to empower paint and coatings companies to meet the need for greater color accuracy, speed and service of tinted paints as retailers move to supply paint on demand to end users.

The newly designed Innovatint 4 user interface offers the simplest and most efficient way to operate tinting machines, match new colors and maintain a paint color library. All database and software updates are now cloud driven for POS operations, eliminating the need for a physical software installation in each individual store; this guarantees current information and ensures that related costs are kept to a minimum. Current Innovatint 3 customers can easily upgrade to Innovatint 4 and instantly integrate with the cloud-based server.

Innovatint 4 improves upon existing software functionalities and offers new features, including a maintenance ticketing system, freshly designed statistics and label creation implements. The new Resource Manager is a next-level system management tool, giving coatings companies direct vision of their market in terms of paint base usage, maintenance, statistics and license management, enabling paint retailers to better monitor colorant inventories, stay ahead of potential equipment downtime and make proactive decisions.

"Innovatint's success has been defined by our capability to bring powerful innovations, driven by a fast response to customer feedback and anticipation of market needs for improving POS tinting," said Ramon Lozada, Industry Manager – Architectural and Innovatint, Chromaflo Technologies. "With Innovatint 4, Chromaflo continues to offer our customers quality, consistency and a wide color offering."

About Chromaflo Technologies

Chromaflo Technologies is a leading independent global supplier of colorant systems, chemical and pigment dispersions, serving customers in architectural and industrial coatings as well as the thermoset composites market. Headquartered in Ashtabula, Ohio, USA, Chromaflo has production facilities in the USA, Canada, The Netherlands, Finland, Australia, China, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Uruguay and South Africa. Sales and technical support is also provided throughout North and South America, Europe, Australia, China, India, Malaysia, Mexico and Southeast Asia. Commitment to excellence is driven by three core values: quality, speed and service. Chromaflo Technologies global manufacturing sites hold various ISO certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS-18001/ISO-45001. Current certificates can be located on our website.

