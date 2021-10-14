Cedar Gate Highly Rated in KLAS 2021 Report

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, announces the company's platform is highly rated in the recently released KLAS Research Report "Downside Risk in Population Health Management 2021."

Cedar Gate scored a 90+ rating for its "strong care management functionality for customizing tools to meet customers' workflow needs, and for working closely with customers to ensure they understand updates." Cedar Gate's unified platform has a range of predictive and prescriptive analytics that help healthcare organizations thrive in any value-based care risk arrangement at the patient, provider, contract, and enterprise level.

"We are proud to be included in the KLAS Research Report. The expansion of our platform is driving positive and holistic patient outcomes, and valuable savings for payers and providers. Organizations who utilize downside risk solutions are expanding their value-based position, and finding stronger patient outcomes and financial benefits," said David Snow, Chairman & CEO of Cedar Gate Technologies.

The KLAS Research Report aims to identify and validate technology solutions focusing on downside risk population health management. The KLAS Research Report notes that "just 10% of the average healthcare organization's revenue comes from downside risk contracts." A recent McKinsey report notes: "A system would need to have only 1% to 2.5% of revenue at risk from VBC payments for upside or downside revenue potential to equal 20% to 50% of the system EBITDA. In many cases, the potential upside and downside from VBC payments could dwarf the entire system margin."

Healthcare organizations leveraging the Cedar Gate platform were able to save $13 million dollars in their first year with 20% of their reimbursements tied to downside risk.

KLAS found the downside risk contracts had three common principles that stand out:

Active collaborative vendor relationships

Organizational investment/buy-in

Willingness to take on commercial risk and work with payers

The analysis in the report, which was gathered over 12 months, ranked 15 healthcare companies on a 100-point scale. Cedar Gate received a 90+ rating, scoring highly on both integration and configurable functionality scale.

To find out more about the KLAS report, click here for the full report.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at KLASresearch.com.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm. Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City, have subsequently invested, as well. Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological, administrative, and advisory services to providers, payers, and self-insured employers to exceed performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks, and programs. Based in Greenwich, CT, Cedar Gate leverages its deep healthcare expertise and nationally recognized platform to deliver end-to-end systems and services, empowering any healthcare organization, at any point on the value-based care continuum, to excel at value-based care. To learn more, please visit cedargate.com.

