Prime Medicine Appoints Ann L. Lee as Chief Technical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Medicine™, a company delivering on the promise of Prime Editing to provide lifelong cures to patients, today announced the appointment of Ann L. Lee, PhD, as Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Lee will develop innovative CMC and manufacturing strategies, and oversee process and analytical development, supply chain, quality, and manufacturing operations in partnership with the company's research teams.

Prime Medicine logo (PRNewsfoto/Prime Medicine, Inc.)

"I am very excited to help advance this groundbreaking technology to the clinic and move closer to helping patients suffering from serious diseases," said Lee. "I believe deeply in the power of teamwork to innovate powerful new medicines, so I am eager to join the great team at Prime. It is a true privilege to develop the technologies, capabilities, and infrastructure needed to advance Prime Editing therapeutics for patients."

Dr. Lee is an accomplished biotech executive with extensive experience in the development and manufacturing of engineered cell therapies, vaccines, biologics, and small molecule drugs. She led Technical Operations at Juno Therapeutics, which transitioned into leading roles at Celgene and then Bristol Myers Squibb. In those roles she built a global Cell Therapy Development and Operations organization responsible for developing new manufacturing processes and technologies, production, quality, facility design, global supply chain network, and digital systems to commercialize autologous, genetically engineered cell therapies.

"Ann is one of the absolute best in the business when it comes to manufacturing and process development for new therapeutic modalities, and we couldn't be happier to welcome her to Prime Medicine," said Keith Gottesdiener, MD, CEO of Prime Medicine. "Ann's passion for helping patients, developing talent, and advancing new technologies will make Prime an even more special place to work."

Over the course of her career, Dr. Lee has contributed to the licensure and commercialization of 25 new vaccines and medicines, with the most recent being two CAR T cell therapies. At Genentech, in 2005 she was VP of Process R&D and became SVP and Head of Global Technical Development at Roche in 2009, where she was responsible for delivering Roche's global R&D pipeline as well as tech transfer and technical support for all commercial products. Prior to Genentech, she spent 14 years at Merck Research Laboratories where she advanced through several leadership positions in vaccine development before becoming Vice President of Chemical Technology and Engineering in the Manufacturing Division.

Dr. Lee is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering. She is the recipient of many scientific and engineering awards and has served on several professional, academic, and company boards. She holds a BS in chemical engineering from Cornell University and a PhD in biochemical engineering from Yale University.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a biotechnology company founded to deliver on the promise of Prime Editing, a versatile gene editing technology that can truly "search and replace" to restore normal genetic function and address the fundamental causes of disease. Prime Medicine envisions a world where Prime Editing can cure, halt, and ultimately prevent genetic diseases, providing lifelong benefit to patients and shaping the future of gene editing. For more information, visit www.primemedicine.com or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Hannah Deresiewicz

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact

Morgan Warners

Finsbury Glover Hering

202-295-0124

morgan.warners@fgh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prime Medicine, Inc.