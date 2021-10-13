Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Name of Product: Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones

Hazard: Tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that a bottle of the room spray contained the rare and dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal. CDC has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the U.S. Though the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by CDC, the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the melioidosis decedents.

Remedy: Refund

Customers will also receive a $20 Walmart Gift Card upon return.

Consistent with CDC recommendations, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled room spray, double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags, place it in a small cardboard box and return it to any Walmart store for a full refund. Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle.

When handling the product or cleaning contaminated surfaces, please follow the CDC guidance below.

Consumer Contact: Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT any day or online at www.walmart.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information. Walmart Inc. uses the brand Better Homes and Gardens, a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation, under license. Make inquiries and returns to Walmart.

Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria and risk of serious injury and death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested a version of the product and determined that it contained the dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis. CDC has been investigating a cluster of four cases of melioidosis in the U.S., including two deaths. Cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia, including a child fatality.

Samples taken by CDC from a bottle of the Better Homes and Gardens Lavender & Chamomile aromatherapy room spray in the home of the Georgia victim found the presence of these dangerous bacteria.

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4. "Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy," is printed on the label on the front of the 5-ounce glass bottle. The aromatherapy was sold with a pump spray nozzle in the following scents and product numbers:

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

Walmart has stopped sale of the product. The product was made in India.

Consistent with CDC's guidance, consumers are urged to:

Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer, bleach can be used if desired. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have been exposed to the spray with an undiluted disinfectant cleaner. Minimize handling of the product and wash hands thoroughly after handling the bottle or linens. Wash hands thoroughly after removing gloves. If you have used the product within the last 21 days and experience fever or other symptoms , seek medical care and tell your doctor about the product exposure. Your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.

See CDC's news release at www.cdc.gov.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 22-007

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission