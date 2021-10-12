Tiger Cool Express Announces Tri-Cities Intermodal Initiative with Union Pacific

WALLULA, Wash., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Cool Express has announced the signing of a Letter of Intent for Tiger Cool to acquire the former Union Pacific Railroad Cold Connect warehouse, and to develop an adjacent intermodal ramp in Wallula, WA.

The envisioned Tiger Tri-Cities Logistics Center will benefit the entire agricultural community in the three-state region by providing cost-effective and environmentally benign transportation capacity. Initially, service is intended to be offered between: Wallula and the Northwest Seaport Alliance on-dock facilities for dry and reefer exports (in ISO equipment) as well as between Wallula and Chicago (and beyond) with Tiger Cool Express refrigerated domestic containers and Union Pacific refrigerated boxcars. Service scope is expected to eventually expand into other markets, such as the I-5 corridor and Mexico.

"Despite our continued growth and fleet expansion, we realize that our current customers in the Pacific Northwest have a need for a broader portfolio of services" said Steve Van Kirk, Tiger Cool Express' Chief Executive Officer. "This will enable us to add export, boxcar and temperature-controlled consolidation services to our current portfolio. It will also allow us to expand our support to local farmers and families by improving the economics of exporting frozen French fries, apples, hay, pulses and other agricultural commodities."

Theodore Prince, Tiger's Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder observed that "This is literally back-to-the-future for me. Working for an ocean carrier 25 years ago, we operated barges on the Columbia-Snake River system -- in conjunction with our double-stack train network -- providing seamless intermodal connectivity to refrigerated and dry exporters. It is exciting to resurrect a similar capacity that will enable agricultural providers to compete more effectively in global markets while removing highway congestion and pollutants."

Leslie Baird, Tiger Cool Express' Chief Commercial Officer pointed out that "Part of our innovative solution approach is to be environmentally benign. This new service offering will complement the Carbon-Free Load service we already offer. It will also allow us to offer boxcar service to commodities that are best served by that mode. We are looking forward to handling this new business in 2022."

About Tiger Cool Express

Tiger Cool Express provides time-definite intermodal services with sustainable capacity across North America. The company believes that being green means having smarter logistics versus over-the-road trucking. Not only can customers significantly reduce their carbon footprint by going intermodal, but Tiger Cool is also the only surface freight provider to offer a carbon-free load opportunity. More information about TCX is available at www.tigercoolexpress.com.

