Lokithor x FRANCESCA LIBERATORE crossover fashion design is released - Jump Start Hope, Pump up for you

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month marks the end of the much hyped Milan Fashion Week 2021 as well as the beginning of a cross-industry cooperation between Grepow Ltd. (Lokithor's parent company) and famous Italian designer Francesca Liberatore.

Location: Gate 13 of Malpensa International Airport, Milan, Italy (Billboard); Time Period: 1st September to 1st October, 2021

Even though last year's Milan Fashion Week 2020 was changed to an online show, this year's show was in-person, and participants, models, and designers all contributed to positive energy despite the global pandemic.

It is a perfect opportunity to showcase the Lokithor JA product as it supplied power to those working hard at Fashion Week, just as the famous Italian designer Francesca Liberatore is designing and innovating the fashion world. Liberatore graciously designed an advertising wall for Grepow's new Lokithor JA301 Jump Starter in hopes to innovate the future of accessibility space with Lokithor as the product will "ignite and jumpstart" a fresh feel to the automotive space and "inflate" the stagnant industry that's been trapped in their old technological ways of lead-acid and nickel based batteries.

Lokithor hopes that the JA301 and Milan FW 2021 will jump start (pun intended) the way for continued improvement, innovation, and good health during this pandemic.

International benchmark, the treasure designer in Milan

The designer of this cross-industry cooperation is Francesca Liberatore, born in Rome in 1982. She is currently one of the most popular and youngest designers in Milan. She has experience working in the headquarters of many top high-end fashion companies in the world, including Viktor & Rolf in Amsterdam, Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris, and Brioni Womenswear in Italy.

In September 2019, she participated in Milan Fashion Week for the first time off the calendar, giving life to a new runway concept, both in the swimming pool of the Mysterious Baths of the Franco Parenti Theater, and in Room 1 of The Space Cinema in Piazza Duomo.

About Lokithor

Lokithor founded in 2020, is a sub-brand from Grepow Ltd. Lokithor specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-performance jump starters, as well as a wide range of related products and accessories. It focuses on providing immediate and convenient solutions for all automotive emergencies. Its high-quality products can provide adequate and reliable service to those stuck in a sticky situation.

The "J" in "JA" stands for Jump Starter while the "A" stands for Air Inflator. Created by its designer, P.L., the strong industrial design combines sleek elements that are meant to draw upon the image of a car. Envision the LED lights as the headlights and the console as the dashboard, and it is ready to take the JA301 on adventures.

For further information, please visit:

Lokithor: https://www.lokithorshop.com/

Grepow: https://www.grepow.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lokithorshop/

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3qFJjMs

Media contact:



info@lokithorshop.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lokithor company