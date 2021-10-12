Introducing Connors Cyber Solutions

NEW JERSEY, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James A. Connors Associates, a World Company now offers a fully-integrated cyber solution that provides businesses and families with cyber monitoring, assessment, education, incident response and recovery solution. Unlike most cyber offerings in the market, which are primarily reactive, the Connors Cyber Solutions include comprehensive proactive components to better protect clients. The Connors Cyber Solutions, designed for personal, commercial clients, affinity groups and distribution partners, work with clients to properly prepare for and defend against escalating cyber threats. The Connors Cyber Solutions are the most comprehensive and intuitive combination of leading cyber services and technology introduced in the Insurance industry to date. Both cyber solutions can be quickly and simply implemented by families and business, and are priced affordably, with options for all personal and commercial budgets.

The prevalence of data breaches has increased significantly over the last few years and given the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, individuals and small to midsize businesses need to take proactive steps to better protect their data and systems against cyberattack and be able to quickly to respond and recover from a cyber event. Connors Cyber Solutions, in partnership with a team of world class cyber resolution and technology experts, provides enterprise grade cyber services and tools at an affordable price to add a layer of security across your personal and commercial devices. Our cyber services and tools will not only assess your vulnerabilities, but also help correct them and educate individuals and employees to better understand your online safety.

Speaking on the subject, James. P. Stanek, Chief Operating Officer of James. A Connors Associates said, "We are living in the digital age, and we are all doing business online and have some form of online presence as individuals. However, the threat of cyberattacks remains ever-present, and almost every enterprise and individual are at risk. Conventional ID Theft products are reactive and cannot stop or protect a family's devices from intrusions from cyber criminals. Cyber Coverage alone does not help businesses defend against cyber threats. Our cyber resolution and support services are generations beyond conventional ID theft offerings or just cyber coverage and are available to personal and commercial clients 24/7/365. For businesses, our commercial cyber solution performs a rapid evaluation of where your corporate data may have been breached and provides education, scoring, prioritized protection recommendations and ongoing breach and hacking monitoring for your corporate domain(s). We also support businesses in the design of procedures and processes around data security and device management protocols that'll mitigate losses and damages in the event of a data breach."

