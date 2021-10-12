Full Sail University Proudly Announces 12th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Class

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce the 12th Annual Full Sail University Hall of Fame induction class comprised of six graduates recognized for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, technology, media, and the arts. The induction of this new class of honorees will occur during Full Sail's 12th Annual Hall of Fame Week, scheduled to be held March 6-11, 2022.

Full Sail University's 12th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Class

Full Sail's Hall of Fame is a weeklong series of hybrid events featuring virtual & campus-wide offerings including:

Guest lectures, panels, workshops, and hands-on technology demonstrations from leading industry influencers, experts, and companies.

Career networking events focused on employment and mentoring for students and graduates.

Technology Expo showcasing the latest in tech trends and interactive experiences.

Live musical performances featuring a variety of artists and genres.

Interactive Creative Challenges for students and alumni.

Gaming tournaments, film screenings and more.

In addition, several events will be available to the public via online streaming, including the induction ceremony to celebrate and recognize the following class of inductees:

Stephanie Dawson

Title: Producer, WNET Group, PBS "Great Performances"

Stephanie Dawson is a producer, line producer, and production manager for narrative, unscripted, and branded content. She is currently a Producer for the PBS Series "Great Performances" with WNET Group.

Her feature film credits include "Down with the King" which premiered at Cannes and won the Grand Prize at the Deauville American Film Festival in 2021, "Maya & Her Lover" which is currently on the festival circuit, Derek Delgaudio's "In & Of Itself" (Hulu), "Holiday Rush" (Netflix), "Blood Bound," "Kelly & Cal" and "Beneath."

In the commercial and branded content space, she has previously worked for Vayner Media, Inception Creative, Embassy Row, and Golden Arm , creating individual and serial content for brands to advance their vision and values.

She has also worked for scripted series including "The Americans," and "Mercy" as well as unscripted series including "American Doers," "House Hunters International," "The Amazing Race," and "America's Got Talent."

Stephanie is a founding member of Women Independent Producers, a networking group for New York Producers, and serves as the Producer's Guild of America (East) Green Committee Co-Chair.

2006 Graduate (Film)

Bobby Jones

Title: Founder & CEO of Purple, Rock, Scissors (PRPL)

Bobby Jones is the Founder and CEO of PRPL, a globally recognized strategic creative agency, partnering with culture-shifting brands across wildly different industries including Facebook, Cartoon Network, Disney, Lego, Universal NBC, Hard Rock, Siemens, NASA, and others.

An advocate for innovation and an influential leader, Bobby pioneers PRPL's ever-growing team of strategists, creatives, and engineers to deliver best-in-class innovative experiences for clients.

Bobby's work has been recognized by the creative industry globally, and has received numerous awards including the ADDYs, Webbys, W3, Pixel, and more.

1997 Graduate (Digital Media)

Narie Kay

Title: Senior Producer at Zynga

Narie Kay began her career as an Intern at ZeeGee Games before moving on to work at BioWare and Edge of Reality working in QA on AAA titles like Loadout, Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Narie returned to ZeeGee as a business development manager, which gave her a taste of the startup life. From there, after helping to sell a company, she went on to become a producer in indie games for Wicked Fun, in casino gaming for Scientific Games, and now mobile mogul for Zynga.

Additionally, Narie connects with active students to mentor in the program, particularly women, and has helped her mentees gain a foothold in the industry.

2011 Graduate (Game Design)

Phil Pallen

Title: Brand Strategist & Keynote Speaker on Personal Branding

Phil Pallen began his branding business immediately after graduating from Full

Sail's Entertainment Business Master's program.

Since then, Phil has evolved into a leading branding expert with international media appearances on CNN, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, the Daily Mail, and many others. He has delivered keynotes on five different continents, and his non-conventional approach to personal branding and digital marketing has amassed a global audience.

Phil has helped hundreds of clients position, build, and promote their brands, including a Shark on "Shark Tank," former White House staff, multinational companies, keynote speakers, and entrepreneurs.

2011 Graduate (Entertainment Business)

Justin Rathbun CAS

Title: A1 and Production Sound Engineer / Broadway Production of " Hamilton "

Justin Rathbun CAS has been the FOH engineer for the eleven-time Tony Award-Winning Broadway musical " Hamilton " since it's stage inception in 2013; before it landed on Broadway. Justin has also worked with " Hamilton " creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda , on the four-time Tony Award-Winning musical "In the Heights" where he served as the A1.

His additional Broadway credits include Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," The Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess," and "Bengal Tiger At The Baghdad Zoo."

He recently was inducted into the Cinema Audio Society after winning an "Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing" award for his work on the " Hamilton " theatrical release. He was nominated for an Emmy for the same project.

Before his days on Broadway, Justin spent five years as a lead audio technician with Holland America Line cruises.

2000 Graduate (Show Production)

Tom Todia

Title: Audio Director at Electronic Arts & Co-Founder at Engine Audio

Tom Todia is a sound designer, field recordist, audio engineer, and game audio director at Electronic Arts Tiburon in Orlando .

In 2008, Tom co–founded Engine Audio, a game audio contracting group that offers services for all forms of interactive media, with a concentration on sound design and technical implementation for video games, virtual reality, and 360 productions.

In the recording studio, Tom has experience in both major label and independent markets. His interactive credits include: Maneater, Depth, NBA Live, NBA Live Mobile, Madden NFL, Tiger Woods Golf, NCAA Football, EA College Football, DeepSEE VR:Orca 360 and more.

1997 & 2012 Graduate (Recording Arts)

Since 2009, Full Sail University has celebrated the now time-honored tradition that is the Full Sail University Hall of Fame. Its purpose is to acknowledge those graduates who have made outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, technology, media, and the arts throughout the university's over 40-year history.

This honor serves as a tribute to the creative inspiration, technical brilliance, and determination of each inductee, their unyielding dedication to more than a decade of excellence in their professional career, and their heartfelt commitment to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of Full Sail University.

Beginning in early November 2021, virtual panels and presentations dubbed "Hall of Fame Sessions" will be made available publicly via Full Sail's YouTube. Additional information regarding events and special guests will be announced closer to Hall of Fame Week. Please visit the official Full Sail website for more details and follow @FullSail to join the #FullSailHOF conversation on Twitter.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors From Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, recognized as a 2021 "Top Music School" by InTune Monthly, and recognized as the 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 80,230+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

