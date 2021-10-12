Clarity Collaborates with AethLabs on Black Carbon Module

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Movement Co. today announced its collaboration with AethLabs to create a custom black carbon add-on module specifically for Clarity air quality monitoring networks.

Clarity Rolls Out Node-S 2, an Exciting First-of-its-kind Platform for Air Quality Monitoring. New Add-on Modules Expand the Range of Measurement Capabilities to Include Wind Direction, Ozone and Black Carbon. Clarity add-on modules created in collaboration with 2B Technologies on Ozone Module for FEM-quality ozone measurement, and with AethLabs on Black Carbon Module. First-of-its-kind air quality monitoring platform for scalable air quality measurements you can trust. https://www.clarity.io/ (PRNewsfoto/Clarity Movement Co.)

The Black Carbon Module is based on the microAeth® Black Carbon measurement technology from AethLabs, and integrates seamlessly into a Clarity network using the new Node-S 2, Clarity's second-generation hardware component of its complete air quality monitoring solution (see related release, dated today).

The new Black Carbon Module measures this extremely harmful component of particulate matter, with impacts ranging from human health to reduced agricultural productivity, and even global warming. Together, a Clarity network with a Black Carbon Module enables continuous monitoring, for accurate data in a fully supported, worry-free environment.

"Black Carbon measurement is a priority for many cities, and it is indeed important to know the concentration and the specific components of this particulate matter," explained David Lu, CEO of Clarity Movement Co. "We are extremely pleased to collaborate with AethLabs, known worldwide for integrating advanced features into compact, lightweight form factors. The Clarity Black Carbon Module is built on proven technology, and can now seamlessly integrate into a scalable network using the new Clarity Node-S 2."

"AethLabs is excited to team up with Clarity to integrate our microAeth Black Carbon measurement technology with Clarity's platform," said Jeff Blair, CEO and co-founder of AethLabs. "We look forward to expanding the availability of accurate Black Carbon monitoring around the world by combining AethLabs' expertise in high-quality aethalometry instrumentation with Clarity's global footprint and scalable data infrastructure."

The Black Carbon Module is a real-time 5-wavelength UV-IR Black Carbon monitor. Designed to be installed outdoors on street poles and along fence lines, it also features an accelerometer, altimeter/barometer, and sensors for relative humidity and temperature. The spectrum measurement provides insight into the composition of light absorbing carbonaceous particles and helps to distinguish among the different optical signatures of various combustion sources such as diesel, woodsmoke, biomass and tobacco.

About Clarity Movement Co.

Clarity Movement Co. is a privately held company, headquartered in Berkeley, California transforming the way governments, campuses, businesses and communities understand and respond to air pollution. Clarity provides the most complete, scalable air monitoring solution, with unmatched hardware, software and expert services. Used in more than 60 countries around the world, Clarity solutions empower our customers with continuous monitoring, for accurate data in a fully supported, worry-free environment. For more information, visit: <https://www.clarity.io/>.

