Orbit Wins 2021 WaterSense® Partner of the Year Award Orbit recognized for its commitment to manufacturing and promoting WaterSense labeled spray sprinkler bodies and controllers

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit B-hyve, the leader in smart watering technology, has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the 2021 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for its dedication to helping consumers and businesses save water, even with the additional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orbit was recognized today for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency throughout 2020, during the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with 33 other utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes, and programs.

"It has always been Orbit's mission to promote smart watering and empower consumers with the power to save time, money and water resources," said Stuart Eyring, CEO of Orbit. "Working with WaterSense has been critical to our mission by providing our customers with the ability to make sustainable and cost-effective decisions in the midst of record-breaking water shortages."

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products and homes and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. Since the program started in 2006, WaterSense labeled products have helped consumers and businesses save 5.3 trillion gallons of water—enough water to supply all households in the United States with water for 200 days! In addition to water savings, WaterSense has helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 603 billion kilowatt hours and save $108 billion in water and energy bills.

"In 2020, our WaterSense partners continued to make saving water possible by educating consumers and businesses about WaterSense and water-efficient behaviors," said Veronica Blette, the WaterSense program manager. "Our award winners' creative and committed approaches to water conservation helped consumers save water, energy, and money on their utility bills at a time when they needed it most."

WaterSense honored Orbit as a 2021 Partner of the Year Award winner for its commitment to manufacturing and promoting WaterSense labeled spray sprinkler bodies and controllers. Ninety-five percent of Orbit Irrigation Products' B-hyve controller models are WaterSense labeled and WaterSense labeled spray sprinkler bodies joined the Orbit family of labeled products with 54 models in 2020.

About Orbit

Orbit's mission is to bring smart technology to homeowners, landscape professionals and farmers across the globe. The company serves markets spanning six continents and 40 countries, and for decades has been a worldwide leader in designing and building innovative water optimization products. Orbit's B-hyve family of smart products builds on the company mission to deliver conservation through innovation and lays the groundwork of the smart yard. For more information, visit www.orbitonline.com .

About WaterSense

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services.

