Axylyum Charter -- Parent Company of AXY Wrap™ -- Joins The National Private Lenders Association

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE financial firm, Axylyum Charter, has announced that they have joined the National Private Lenders Association. The NPLA serves as a platform for members to collaborate and educate the public, as well as, state and federal policymakers, on the vital role private lending plays in real estate markets throughout the United States.

Parent Company of AXY Wrap™ - Axylyum Charter Joins The National Private Lenders Association

"We are proud to be part of such an important organization whose mission is to support, protect, and grow the private lending industry. We are looking forward to collaborating with other members of this important community," said Serge Petroff, CEO and partner at Axylyum Charter.

Axylyum Charter was founded in early 2021 with the purpose of disrupting the distressed mortgage industry. Through their exclusive product, AXY Wrap™, Axylyum enables lenders to increase lending facilities by eliminating default risk—ultimately decreasing servicing expenses, carrying costs, and property disposition time.

"As the Executive Director of the National Private Lenders Association, we would like to welcome Axylyum to our organization. We are honored to have such a prestigious company join forces with us and make a contribution to our space. We look forward to working with Axylyum Charter in the near future," said Leonard Rosen, executive director of the NPLA.

Axylyum Charter will be attending the NPLA membership-sponsored events in Austin, Texas on October 16-18, 2021.

ABOUT AXYLYUM CHARTER:

Axylyum Charter focuses on acquisition of defaulted asset backed non-owner-occupied loans through portfolio wide engagement guarantees to non-traditional lenders. The goal of the organization is to disrupt the distressed mortgage-backed asset space by executing their litigation-driven equity capture position in high value markets.

For more information, please visit www.axylyum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axylyum