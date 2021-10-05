Vulcan Industrial Opens Facility in Shreveport/Bossier City

The Houston-based provider of mission-critical engineering services and systems has opened a new service center in Northwestern Louisiana to accommodate rising demand for its hydraulic fracturing fluid ends and associated products in the Haynesville Shale.

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Industrial has added a new service center in Bossier City, Louisiana to ensure strong support for its expanding customer base in the Haynesville Shale. The 6,000-square-foot facility will provide technical services, sales and support for Vulcan V-Series™ hydraulic fracturing fluid ends and high-performance valves, seats, plungers and other components.

Vulcan Industrial

Within the upstream energy sector, Vulcan specializes in innovations that improve hydraulic fracturing fleet economics—providing components with advanced engineering, superior service and in-house metallurgy to help units run longer, better and more economically. Vulcan also provides engineered products to the defense and aerospace industries.

This expansion comes as a result of steady growth in Vulcan's regional business, as Haynesville gas production reaches record highs and natural gas prices have enjoyed a recent rally. Shreveport-Bossier City is strategically positioned to serve Haynesville fleets operating in Texas and Louisiana with short lead times and convenient service options.

"Our equipment has been serving the Haynesville for years now," said Simon Lawrie, Vulcan Industrial's President. "We continually assess where customer fleets are deployed to best support their uptime and operational economics. This year that means bolstering Haynesville support. This new facility will make it easier for our East Texas and Northwestern Louisiana customer base to streamline logistics—driving out risk and cost from their operations."

Vulcan's new Bossier City facility is located at 4708 Viking Drive, just south of Interstate 220 near Swan Lake Road.

About Vulcan Industrial

Vulcan Industrial is a specialized precision engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to producing high-performance, mission-critical components and systems for the energy, defense, aerospace and heavy industrial sectors. The company's new V-Series™ fluid ends represent some of hydraulic fracturing's longest-lasting and easiest to maintain equipment. More at vulcanindustrial.com.

