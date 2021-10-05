Brightway Insurance is the top insurance franchisor on Franchise Times' list of top franchises two years in a row

- This is the seventh consecutive year Brightway has made Franchise Times' list of the top franchises in the U.S. -

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance is the No. 1 insurance franchisor to be recognized on Franchise Times' annual list of Top 400 franchises in the U.S. Brightway jumped 28 spots from last year, landing at No. 104 this year, which is a record-high for the company. Of the 400 companies on the list, Brightway is the ninth fastest-growing franchise by unit percentage at 15.9%. Click here to review Brightway's profile on Franchise Times' website.

This is the seventh consecutive year Brightway has made Franchise Times’ list of the top franchises in the U.S.

"We're thrilled Franchise Times has recognized Brightway once again as the top insurance franchise," said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller. "Last year we introduced new, lower-cost franchise opportunities, making business ownership through Brightway easier and more affordable than ever before. We had a tremendous response to the new models, welcoming more new franchisees to the system than ever before in our company's history."

Franchise Times' 2021 list ranks companies in the U.S. by 2020 global systemwide sales. Brightway finished the year with more than $744 million in annualized written premium. The Jacksonville-based company began franchising in 2008 and is now a national insurance distribution company with more than $850 million in annualized written premium and 325 locations in 26 states.

Brightway's unique independent agency franchise model offers a low-cost, turnkey solution to starting your own agency. Owning a business that allows you to focus on sales while building up revenue year after year means unlimited earning potential. Brightway also offers one of the most affordable franchises available in any industry. With franchise fees as low as $5,000, aspiring Franchise Owners can be up and running with a total investment of less than $30,000.

Whether you have worked in insurance before or are new to the industry, our team of experts will help you build your business from day one. Over the years, our national network of Brightway Franchise Owners has unlocked the secrets to growing a profitable business. We make it our job to help you replicate their success.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please complete this online form or email franchise@brightway.com.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $850 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 325 offices across 26 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

