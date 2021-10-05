Benchmark Selects Musick Peeler Partner Dan Woods as a Top Litigator

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP Partner Dan Woods has been highlighted in the 2022 edition of Benchmark Litigation as a 'California Litigation Star.' Benchmark Litigation is a publication focused exclusively on litigation.

"Dan is an strategic lawyer and skilled litigator who continually provides the firm's clients with the highest degree of service," said Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn.

A partner in the Firm's Los Angeles office, Woods has been honored by The American Bar Association, California Bar Association, Inner City Law Center, Chambers USA and Los Angeles Daily Journal. Two recent cases highlight Woods' ability to obtain significant results on behalf of clients in a variety of cases. In one, he recently defeated a patent infringement claim brought by an international law firm against his client, MacSports, at the International Trade Commission. In another, he defeated a $300 million antitrust claim brought by a prominent litigation firm. The case involved an Indian yarn spinner filing a $300 million Sherman Act Section 1 antitrust lawsuit against Woods' client, cotton-grower J.G. Boswell Company. Woods won the arbitration with the three-judge panel ruling in J.G Boswell's favor on every point and also awarded it over $2 million in fees and costs.

Benchmark Litigation provides state firm rankings, national firm rankings, lists of top litigation stars, and special designations. Benchmark also provides, where possible, detailed editorial analysis of key law firm activity including important, recent case work and analysis and client feedback on top litigators. Research is conducted through extensive interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists and their clients to identify the leading litigators and firms. During these interviews, the organization examines recent casework handled by law firms and asks individual litigators to provide their professional opinions on peers and practitioners within their jurisdiction or practice area.

