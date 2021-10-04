New Dave Gahan & Soulsavers Album IMPOSTER to be Released November 12th Unique album finds Dave & Soulsavers breathing new life into carefully selected tracks imbued with personal meaning

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum selling, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted recording artist and songwriter Dave Gahan, along with long time musical partner Soulsavers (Rich Machin), will release a new album on November 12th. Entitled Imposter, Dave takes listeners on a personal journey of 12 meticulously chosen reimagined songs from across genres and time periods, including selections from Neil Young, Bob Dylan, PJ Harvey, Charlie Chaplin, Cat Power and Mark Lanegan, amongst others.

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers 'Imposter' Cover

One would be remiss to refer to Imposter as a cover album. Rather, Imposter is a story of songs, which Dave Gahan & Soulsavers listened to, studied, absorbed, and gave a new life. All of the songs have deep meaning to Dave, making Imposter a reflection of Dave's life – a story told by others, but in his own distinct voice.

"When I listen to other people's voices and songs—more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words—I feel at home," Dave Gahan confesses. "I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There's not one performer on the record who I haven't been moved by." He adds, "I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip—especially people who love music and have for years."

The first offering from Imposter will be "Metal Heart." Written by Chan Marshall (Cat Power), and first released in 1998, the reimagined version from Dave & Soulsavers will drop on October 8th.

Imposter track listing:

The Dark End of the Street Strange Religion Lilac Wine I Held My Baby Last Night A Man Needs a Maid Metal Heart Shut Me Down Where My Love Lies Asleep Smile The Desperate Kingdom of Love Not Dark Yet Always On My Mind

Unlike Dave Gahan & Soulsavers' past albums which were transatlantic collaborations where the duo recorded separately and passed parts back and forth, the recording of Imposter was done live as a ten-member band at the famed Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, CA in November of 2019. This allowed for not only a more intimate collaboration, but for Dave & Soulsavers to truly absorb the atmosphere and have the space to breathe a different spirit into the tracks. In an interview with podcaster and media personality Chris Black, Dave noted, "This was the first time we were all in one space. It was kind of lucky [timing] as well… Arriving at Shangri-La every day, it was magical. We'd have coffee, go in, and work."

Imposter, also produced by Rich Machin and Dave Gahan, serves as the collaborators' third album, following their critically acclaimed 2015 release Angels & Ghosts and their first release, 2012's The Light the Dead See. The album will be released in digital, as well as physical formats, worldwide on November 12th through Columbia Records.

