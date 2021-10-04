Mars Wrigley Announces Limited Edition SNICKERS® Cinnamon Bun

The Walmart exclusive flavor brings better moments and more smiles with a nostalgia-inspired experience in every bite

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars Wrigley announced SNICKERS® latest, mouth-watering innovation – SNICKERS Cinnamon Bun will be hitting Walmart shelves in October, taking the classic seasonal flavor to the next level.

SNICKERS Cinnamon Bun features cinnamon bun flavored nougat, mixed with crunchy peanuts, and topped with buttery caramel, all cloaked in rich milk chocolate.

"We're excited to continue delivering better moments and more smiles through new innovations for our fans and aim to surprise them with delicious flavor experiences," said Michelle Deignan, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director. "SNICKERS Cinnamon Bun delivers a classic flavor that welcomes the fall season and offers a moment of comfort with a taste and texture only SNICKERS can provide."

SNICKERS® Cinnamon Bun will be available for a limited time only beginning in October exclusively at Walmart in Singles (1.5 oz.) and on Walmart.com in a 24-Count Singles Box. This latest innovation follows an exciting year for the brand with the launch of SNICKERS Almond Brownie and the announcement of the SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year program which aims to reward NFL fans for acknowledging and sharing their rookie mistakes for the chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI along with additional prizes. Fans can enter to win on snickersrookiemistakes.com

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us onFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

