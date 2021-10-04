WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments, L.L.C. and its affiliates ("ACON") announced the appointment of Meena D. Thever as Partner, Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations, effective September 27, 2021. Ms. Thever will be responsible for leading ACON's capital raising, building and maintaining investor relationships as well as new product strategy and development.

ACON Investments Appoints Meena D. Thever as Partner, Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

"Meena brings to ACON two decades of experience in the alternative investment industry and a long track record of working closely with leading institutional investors. With her distinctive industry experience, I am confident in Meena's ability to lead our capital formation and investor relations functions and to contribute meaningfully to the Firm's strategic vision and the next phase of our success," said Jon Ginns, Founding Partner.

Ms. Thever joins ACON from Bridge Investment Group, where she served as Partner in the Client Solutions Group. Prior to joining Bridge in 2018, Ms. Thever served as a Director on the BlackRock Alternative Specialists team where she was a senior product and distribution specialist focused on private equity and real assets. Previously, Ms. Thever led the North America pension and insurance distribution efforts within JPMorgan Asset Management, Alternative Investment Strategies. Ms. Thever began her career in investment banking in the Financial Sponsor Group at JPMorgan and was a member of the investment team within the Credit Suisse Customized Fund Investment Group, a leading private equity fund of funds.

Ms. Thever holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Tufts University, a Master in Business Administration from The Wharton School and a Master in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School. She is a Fulbright Scholar and published author.

About ACON Investments

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, DC-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1996, ACON has responsibility for managing approximately $6 billion of capital. ACON has professionals in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Madrid, São Paulo and Bogotá. For more information, visit www.aconinvestments.com.

CONTACTS:

Meena Thever Jon Ginns ACON Investments, L.L.C. ACON Investments, L.L.C. (202) 454-1100 (202) 454-1100

View original content:

SOURCE ACON Investments, L.L.C.