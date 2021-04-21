WLBT News at 10 (Apr. 27, 2020)

Want to contact WLBT? Send us an email or call the station.

Meet WLBT’s staff.

Question about our apps?

CLICK HERE to contact the digital news staff.

Follow Us

Question about our social media?

CLICK HERE to contact the digital news staff

To see what is airing on WLBT CLICK HERE

Veta Jackson | Programming Coordinator

Administration

Ted Fortenberry

Vice President & General Manager

Email: ted.fortenberry@wlbt.com

Creative Services

Kayla Turner Thomas

Creative Services Director

Email: kayla.thomas@wlbt.com

Sales

Jason Mullenix

General Sales Manager

Email: jason.mullenix@wlbt.com

Kristal Howell

Digital Sales Manager

Email: kristal.howell@wlbt.com

Elizabeth Crain

National Sales Manager

Email: elizabeth.crain@wlbt.com