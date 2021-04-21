Contact us
Want to contact WLBT? Send us an email or call the station.
Meet the Team
Meet WLBT’s staff.
Apps
Question about our apps?
CLICK HERE to contact the digital news staff.
Follow Us
Question about our social media?
CLICK HERE to contact the digital news staff
Programming
To see what is airing on WLBT CLICK HERE
Veta Jackson | Programming Coordinator
Administration
Ted Fortenberry
Vice President & General Manager
Email: ted.fortenberry@wlbt.com
Creative Services
Kayla Turner Thomas
Creative Services Director
Email: kayla.thomas@wlbt.com
Sales
Jason Mullenix
General Sales Manager
Email: jason.mullenix@wlbt.com
Kristal Howell
Digital Sales Manager
Email: kristal.howell@wlbt.com
Elizabeth Crain
National Sales Manager
Email: elizabeth.crain@wlbt.com