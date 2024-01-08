ZZ TOP coming to Brandon Amphitheater March 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ZZ TOP is coming to the Brandon Amphitheater!

“The Elevation Tour” will be stopping in Brandon on March 20.

The American blues rock band stepped on the scene in 1969 and achieved widespread success with their distinctive blend of blues, boogie, and hard rock.

ZZ Top’s breakthrough came in the mid-1970s with albums like “Tres Hombres” (1973), featuring the hit “La Grange,” and “Fandango!” (1975).

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.