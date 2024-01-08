Promote Your Business
Careers

ZZ TOP coming to Brandon Amphitheater March 20

ZZ TOP coming to Brandon Amphitheater March 20
ZZ TOP coming to Brandon Amphitheater March 20(Blain Clausen | Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ZZ TOP is coming to the Brandon Amphitheater!

“The Elevation Tour” will be stopping in Brandon on March 20.

The American blues rock band stepped on the scene in 1969 and achieved widespread success with their distinctive blend of blues, boogie, and hard rock.

ZZ Top’s breakthrough came in the mid-1970s with albums like “Tres Hombres” (1973), featuring the hit “La Grange,” and “Fandango!” (1975).

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC
6-year-old killed in driveway after vehicle hits her in Smith County
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 shot and killed in Mississippi; had a newborn baby, deputies say
Father killed, son seriously injured after fight in Canton; suspect wanted
Man arrested after stealing 2 pickup trucks in Vicksburg

Latest News

Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
Water main breaks at Bailey Avenue, Idlewild Street in Jackson
Water main breaks at Bailey Avenue, Idlewild Street in Jackson
Fire truck sirens generic
Jackson home goes up in flames