Woman accused of assaulting, cutting customer’s braids over hair payment services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and a man are accused of assaulting a customer over hair payment services.

Jazmine Withers, 23, is charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Markell King, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

On Sunday at 4:10 p.m. officers were called over to the Millington Flats on 7289 Raleigh Millington Road regarding an assault.

The victim was at the address getting braids in her hair by Withers when they both got into an argument that escalated into a fight about payment for services.

Withers along with King refused to let the victim leave the apartment by blocking the door, according to the affidavit.

Police say, Withers then began hitting the victim in the head with her fists and cutting the braids out of her hair with scissors.

Withers then yelled for King to grab the pistol off of the kitchen counter. King then left the front of the doorway and ran to the kitchen to grab the weapon, according to police.

The victim told police she saw King holding the pistol that had a flashlight attached to it.

According to the affidavit, the victim said she feared for her life so she started to fight back and was able to leave the apartment.

King and Withers were both taken into custody.

The Glock pistol was recovered by officers who noticed one extended magazine with 12 rounds in the magazine, according to police.

They are both expected to appear in court on Jan. 9.

