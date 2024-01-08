Promote Your Business
Water main breaks at Bailey Avenue, Idlewild Street in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drivers in Jackson woke up Monday morning to a popular Jackson intersection covered in water after a main break.

It happened at Bailey Avenue and Idlewild Street.

Water was flowing across the corners of the intersection slowing down traffic in the area.

WLBT is working to find out when the break will repaired.

You are encouraged to find an alternate route if this intersection is included in your morning commute.

