Prayer service held for Gov. Reeves ahead of second term

The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for the governor. Even so, Mississippians still witnessed a number of notable moments.
By Holly Emery
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves will officially begin his second term this week.

However, he didn’t walk into an easy or laid-back first year as governor after winning the 2019 election in a highly contested race.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for Governor Reeves right from the get-go and forced him to adjust to a new normal.

“What we do know is the best way to avoid major catastrophe with this virus is to not ever need the ventilator, and the best way to not ever need the ventilator is to not get the virus, and the best way to not get the virus is to adhere to our guidelines in our shelter-in-place order,” Gov. Reeves said during a press conference in April 2020.

Despite the pandemic, Mississippians still witnessed a number of notable moments, including the day the state’s flag was changed.

“A flag is a symbol of our present, of our people, and of our future. For those reasons, we need a new symbol,” Gov. Reeves said during his address in June 2020.

Fast forward two years, Governor Reeves signed numerous historic bills into law.

The first took place early on in the legislative session with the legalization of medical marijuana in February 2022.

Other items include the state’s highest-ever teacher pay raise and the state’s largest income tax cut.

“For them, I think what you’ll see is in terms of percentage pay increases, it’s even greater for those individuals than others,” Gov. Reeves explained after signing the bill into law at Madison Central in March 2022.

“Everybody that currently pays that four percent bracket is going to save $200 immediately,” Gov. Reeves said in April 2022. “This is our first step toward completely eliminating the income tax. And honestly, I think that’s a great thing for all Mississippians.”

Looking ahead to Governor Reeves’ second term, dozens gathered outside the governor’s mansion Sunday to offer their prayers and support just days before his inauguration.

“It’s important to support him because our lives are in his hands, and he’s here, and he’s going to make decisions, you know, dealing with us. So even if you did or you didn’t vote for him, he still has to make decisions that are going to affect us today,” attendee Ferlandria Porter said.

Governor Reeves’ inauguration will take place at the State Capitol at 10:30 on Tuesday morning.

It will be followed by a parade through Downtown Jackson at 2 o’clock that afternoon.

Then, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., there will be an open house event at the governor’s mansion.

Tuesday’s events will conclude with the governor’s ball at the Mississippi Trade Mart from 7 to 11 that evening.

