MUW changing its name to Mississippi Brightwell University

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi University for Women is changing its name to Mississippi Brightwell University effective July 1.

The university made the announcement on Monday morning, Jan. 8. Mississippi lawmakers must approve the change before it can take effect.

The name “Brightwell” refers to “light” and “wellness,” which President Nora Miller said is in the school’s DNA.

It also references school tradition, such as when nursing graduates light lanterns during pinning ceremonies.

The university changed its name to be more inclusive, especially to male students.

MUW was founded in 1884 as the first public college for women in the United States. It began to admit men in 1982.

