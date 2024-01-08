MANHUNT: Trio who escaped Hinds Co. youth detention in 2023 breaks free again

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A search is underway Monday for three teenagers who escaped overnight from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, 15-year-old Jashon Jones, and 16-year-old Robert Smith got away after what the sheriff described as a “large disturbance” at the juvenile lockup.

At least three other detainees were also injured and taken to a hospital.

Jones says the ones who escaped also stole a blue 2007 Jeep Liberty with tag number CFB-0901.

investigators are now looking for that SUV and the three escapees who are the same trio that escaped the facility in July 2023.

3 On Your Side crews were outside the detention center around 1:30 a.m. Monday and saw a massive police presence.

Multiple agencies were on hand including Capitol police, the Hinds County Sheriff’s office, and AMR.

Sheriff Jones said the three injured detainees are expected to be OK.

Trio who escaped youth detention in 2023 breaks free again, manhunt underway (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

