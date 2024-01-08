Lawrence Co. Schools dismissing early due to weather

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lawrence County Schools will dismiss early Monday due to the expected severe weather.

On Monday, the district announced that students at Monticello Elementary, Rod Paige Middle School, New Hebron Attendance Center, and Topeka Tilton Attendance Center will be dismissed at 1:30.

Lawrence County High School will dismiss at 1:45 p.m., district officials say.

Click here to see the latest on Monday’s Alert Day conditions.

