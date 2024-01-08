Promote Your Business
Careers

Lawrence Co. Schools dismissing early due to weather

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lawrence County Schools will dismiss early Monday due to the expected severe weather.

On Monday, the district announced that students at Monticello Elementary, Rod Paige Middle School, New Hebron Attendance Center, and Topeka Tilton Attendance Center will be dismissed at 1:30.

Lawrence County High School will dismiss at 1:45 p.m., district officials say.

Click here to see the latest on Monday’s Alert Day conditions.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC
6-year-old killed in driveway after vehicle hits her in Smith County
Father killed, son seriously injured after fight in Canton; suspect wanted
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 killed in Mississippi, suspect identified
Man arrested after stealing 2 pickup trucks in Vicksburg

Latest News

Vehicle used in trio’s escape from Hinds Co. youth detention center recovered
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
MUW changing its name to Mississippi Brightwell University
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer