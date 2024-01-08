Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a Jackson police officer will remain behind bars after his lawyer tried to get the case thrown out.

Kevin Camp, the attorney for Chauncey Reed, argued there was no probable cause for the traffic stop that led to a shootout between Reed, his brother Eliot and JPD Officer Michael Tarrio in 2018.

Eliot Reed was killed in the incident.

Camp said Tarrio could not testify about the details of the case -- including the stop -- because he died in an unrelated incident in 2022.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten disagreed, saying surveillance video from the scene showed there was probable cause for the stop and justification for Tarrio drawing his weapon.

A Hinds County grand jury indicted Reed on a first-degree murder charge for causing his brother’s death and attempted murder for shooting Tarrio in 2022.

Reed’s trial is set for February 5.

