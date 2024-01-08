Promote Your Business
Careers

Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer

Lawyer for Chauncey Reed argued there was no probable cause for traffic stop that led to shootout
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a Jackson police officer will remain behind bars after his lawyer tried to get the case thrown out.

Kevin Camp, the attorney for Chauncey Reed, argued there was no probable cause for the traffic stop that led to a shootout between Reed, his brother Eliot and JPD Officer Michael Tarrio in 2018.

Eliot Reed was killed in the incident.

Camp said Tarrio could not testify about the details of the case -- including the stop -- because he died in an unrelated incident in 2022.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten disagreed, saying surveillance video from the scene showed there was probable cause for the stop and justification for Tarrio drawing his weapon.

A Hinds County grand jury indicted Reed on a first-degree murder charge for causing his brother’s death and attempted murder for shooting Tarrio in 2022.

Reed’s trial is set for February 5.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC
6-year-old killed in driveway after vehicle hits her in Smith County
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 shot and killed in Mississippi; had a newborn baby, deputies say
Father killed, son seriously injured after fight in Canton; suspect wanted
Man arrested after stealing 2 pickup trucks in Vicksburg

Latest News

Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
ZZ TOP coming to Brandon Amphitheater March 20
ZZ TOP coming to Brandon Amphitheater March 20
Water main breaks at Bailey Avenue, Idlewild Street in Jackson
Water main breaks at Bailey Avenue, Idlewild Street in Jackson
Fire truck sirens generic
Jackson home goes up in flames