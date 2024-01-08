Jackson home goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

WLBT crews saw first responders working to put out the last of the flames at Benning Road in Jackson, where one house appeared to be fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

