Promote Your Business
Careers

Health alert issued for mushroom risotto packages that contain hot dogs in puff pastry

The federal inspection agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were...
The federal inspection agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were misbranded.(U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert on Friday for packages of mushroom risotto that may actually contain hot dogs in puff pastry instead.

The agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were misbranded.

The hot dogs in puff pastry that were mistakenly packaged contain the undeclared allergen sesame.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food safety inspectors issued the health alert to prevent customers with a sesame allergy from eating the hot dogs in puff pastry.

Affected 7.5-ounce packages of the Wild Fork porcini mushroom risotto bites were produced on April 11, 2023, with a best by date of Oct. 11, 2024.

The products with lot code 101231 and establishment number “EST. 39896″ were shipped to stores in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The federal inspection agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were...
The federal inspection agency said the Wild Fork frozen porcini mushroom risotto bites were misbranded.(U.S. Department of Agriculture)

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the misbranded products, the agency said.

Customers who purchased the product are urged to throw the packages away or return them to the place of purchase.

A recall was not issued for the products because the items are no longer being sold in stores.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC
6-year-old killed in driveway after vehicle hits her in Smith County
Father killed, son seriously injured after fight in Canton; suspect wanted
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 killed in Mississippi, suspect identified
Man arrested after stealing 2 pickup trucks in Vicksburg

Latest News

Vehicle used in trio’s escape from Hinds Co. youth detention center recovered
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
Judge denies motion to dismiss attempted murder case where man shot JPD officer
Man claims he accidentally shot woman in head at Mississippi apartment complex
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
United Airlines found loose bolts, other issues on a key part of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners