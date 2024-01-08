First Alert Weather Day Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a First Alert Weather Day to kick off the work week!

Gusty winds and flash flooding are likely this evening and overnight, with a few tornadoes possible as well. We will start off with a calm but cloudy morning and transition to stormy weather by midday. A few showers are possible before lunch, but most places should stay dry before that time. The severe weather threat will be over before you head out the door tomorrow morning, but make sure to stay weather alert with us through tonight!

Tuesday will still see gusty winds throughout the afternoon hours, with gusts up to 45 mph possible and wind advisories in place. It will be COLD out there with highs in the low 50s and winds blowing consistently at around 20-25mph. We will make a return to freezing conditions before heading out the door Wednesday morning and warm to the low 50s again by the afternoon. Wednesday should be calmer as far as winds are concerned.

Get ready for more rain and wind to end the week! Sunny skies will turn to clouds and rain by lunchtime Thursday, and the rain will linger through the day Friday. The good news is the rain will be out of here by the time you head home Friday, and we should have a nice, dry (but cold) weekend ahead!

