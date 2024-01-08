6-year-old killed in driveway after vehicle hits her in Smith County

SMITH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A six-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the Mize area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was in her driveway when the vehicle hit her. She died at the scene.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated first responders, emergency management, and paramedics for their swift and compassionate response to the scene,” Sheriff Joel Houston said. “We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precious little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The incident is under investigation.

