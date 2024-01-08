Promote Your Business
Careers

6-year-old killed in driveway after vehicle hits her in Smith County

(file)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A six-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the Mize area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was in her driveway when the vehicle hit her. She died at the scene.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated first responders, emergency management, and paramedics for their swift and compassionate response to the scene,” Sheriff Joel Houston said. “We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precious little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The incident is under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 shot and killed in Mississippi; had a newborn baby, deputies say
JSU murder suspect, who was later released, will be returning to Jones College football team
JSU murder suspect, who was later released, will be returning to Jones College football team
5-vehicle wreck occurs on I-20 in Brandon
Vicksburg home a total loss after fire

Latest News

Man arrested after stealing 2 pickup trucks in Vicksburg
Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC
The MHP reports that a Perkinston man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night.
Harrison County car accident takes life of Perkinston man
Vicksburg home a total loss after fire