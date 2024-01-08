Promote Your Business
21-year-old charged with murder after man shot and killed in Walthall Co.

Man charged with murder after man shot and killed in Walthall Co.
Man charged with murder after man shot and killed in Walthall Co.(Sheriff Kyle Breland)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed in Walthall County.

The incident happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. on Willie Grindle Road, according to Sheriff Kyle Breland.

There deputies found Jose Castillo Vega dead from a gunshot wound.

Jason Antonio Torres, 21, is now in custody.

