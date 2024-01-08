21-year-old charged with murder after man shot and killed in Walthall Co.

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed in Walthall County.

The incident happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. on Willie Grindle Road, according to Sheriff Kyle Breland.

There deputies found Jose Castillo Vega dead from a gunshot wound.

Jason Antonio Torres, 21, is now in custody.

