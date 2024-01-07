Promote Your Business
Southern Miss upsets #19 James Madison, 81-71, in first ranked win since 2011

Saturday, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles enjoyed their first ranked win in over a decade.
By Dylan Jones and Matt DeGregorio
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 6-1) enjoyed their first ranked victory in over a decade with an 81-71 win to hand the #19 James Madison Dukes (14-1, 2-1) their first loss this season.

For the Golden Eagles, forward Victor Hart (Miami, Fla.) led the way on the scoreboard, shooting 5-for-11 from the field en route to 16 points while also snagging 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Guards Andre Curbelo (Vega Baja, Puerto Rico) and Austin Crowley (West Point, Miss.) also put in their fair share of work, each scoring 15.

“I feel like we just needed a confidence booster or something to just allow us to understand who we are,” said Crowley. “These [last] two wins allowed us to know, man, we’re one of those teams. We’re nothing to be reckoned with.”

The Golden Eagles’ victory comes despite a strong performance from Dukes’ forward T.J. Bickerstaff (Atlanta, Ga.), who posted a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

“It was a big win,” said USM head coach Jay Ladner following the game’s conclusion. “But, you know, we always like to say, ‘The next game is our biggest game.’ I’ll let y’all and the fans talk about where this one stacks up, but you know, anytime Southern Miss wins, it’s a great day.”

Southern Miss’ next contest comes against the UL-Monroe Warhawks (4-9, 0-3) at 8:30 p.m. on January 11 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

