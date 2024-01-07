Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old from Rankin County is missing after she was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in an ambulance and left the property before being admitted, according to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jonathan Sanford says that the sheriff’s office received a call around 11:24 p.m. Friday regarding someone “threatening” to harm themselves at their residence in Rankin County.

Sanford confirmed that the sheriff’s office responded to the call and Kamryn Lewis, 17, was later taken to UMMC by a Pafford ambulance.

Before she was admitted, Sanford says Lewis left the property and was later seen at Pop’s Saloon in Jackson in the late night/early morning hours.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a missing persons report.

Family says Lewis suffers from a medical diagnosis that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis, you are urged to call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480.

