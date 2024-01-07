Man arrested after stealing 2 pickup trucks in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a man for stealing two pickup trucks in Bovina, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The victim reported to authorities that his maroon F250 and white F150 were missing just before 11 a.m. Sunday. The Bovina homeowner says he witnessed the suspect drive off his property in the F250.

After looking around in his shed, the man noticed several items were out of place. The victim says he believes the suspect spent the night and ate some of the food in the shed. He also found several beers emptied.

Shortly after realizing someone may have spent the night, Vicksburg Daily News says the man found his F150 upside down in a ditch behind the shed area.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Investigator Stacy Rollison, and Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the stolen F250 in the Blakely subdivision.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.