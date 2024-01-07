First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather is expected for the start to this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: As you wake up to start your Sunday, you can expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will clear out by this afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Clouds move back into the picture overnight as another system moves closer, bringing showers and thunderstorms to start off the week.

Monday: Monday morning will stay quiet, leaving you with a dry morning commute. By Monday afternoon, a few showers will be possible, however the bulk of the storms won’t move in until Monday night and overnight into Tuesday. The main threats with this system will be flooding and gusty winds up to 50 mph. A tornado can’t be ruled out as well. Expect the line of storms to move through to start off your Tuesday morning.

Extended forecast: The cold front will continue to push through Tuesday afternoon, leading to a windy rest of the day. Gusts will still be upwards of 40 mph. We stay dry through the middle of the week but more rain is on the way by Friday and into next weekend.

