First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day in place Monday afternoon through Monday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The rest of your Sunday will be rather quiet as clouds increase overnight and temperatures begin to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Monday into Monday night. Monday morning will stay quiet, leaving you with a dry morning commute. By Monday afternoon, a few showers will be possible, however the bulk of the storms won’t move in until Monday night and overnight into Tuesday. A slight risk (2/5) is in place for areas south of the I-20 corridor while areas to the north are under a marginal risk (1/5). A Flood Watch is in effect for areas mainly south of I-20 until Monday night. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for all of Mississippi from 3pm until 6pm on Tuesday. The main threats with this system will be flooding and gusty winds up to 60 mph. A tornado can’t be ruled out as well. Expect the line of storms to move through and begin to tapper off Tuesday morning.

Extended forecast: The cold front will continue to push through Tuesday afternoon, leading to a windy rest of the day. Gusts will still be upwards of 40 mph. We stay dry through the middle of the week but more rain is on the way by Friday and into next weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.