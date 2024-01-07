Promote Your Business
Canton native, former Southern Miss WR commits to Jackson State football

Source: Jackson State
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TC Taylor and Jackson State football added another player to its 2024 class after earning a commitment from a former Southern Miss wideout.

Playmaker Tyquan Henderson, a native of Canton, announced his decision to play for JSU Sunday afternoon.

Henderson made nine catches good for 90 yards and a touchdown this past season as a Golden Eagle and played in all of USM’s games. Before his stop in Hattiesburg, Henderson played at Copiah Lincoln Community College for three seasons.

Southern Mississippi wide receiver Tyquan Henderson (17) runs during an NCAA football game on...
Southern Mississippi wide receiver Tyquan Henderson (17) runs during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)

While at Co-Lin, the wideout caught 91 passes for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns, according to Co-Lin athletics.

Henderson played high school football at Canton High, where he also racked up 1,895 career receiving yards. He is set to reunite with his old high school teammate and JSU’s starting quarterback Jacobian Morgan in the 2024 season.

