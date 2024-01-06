Vicksburg home a total loss after fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg home is a total loss after catching on fire Thursday evening, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Around 6:30 p.m., Vicksburg Police received a call about a home on Redbone Road filled with smoke. Later, a radio call stated that the flames were visible and a fire was spreading fast.

Vicksburg Daily News says the first Warren County firefighters to arrive attempted to extinguish the fire and entered the home through the front door. However, they soon had to back out due to the intensity of the flames.

Within minutes, Vicksburg Daily News says the home was engulfed in flames with dark smoke rolling off of it.

Additional units arrived and used a massive amount of water on the home but were unable to stop the flames from spreading.

3 On Your Side does not know if anyone was injured or how the fire started. We will update you as more information becomes available.

While on the scene, firefighters also noticed an adjacent home to the west had a small fire near the garage. They were able to extinguish the fire before it spread.

