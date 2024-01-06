Mississippi’s title holders head to Orlando for Miss America competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just a few hours, Miss Mississippi Vivian O’Neal and Miss Mississippi’s Teen Nataleigh Nix will board a plane at Jackson’s Airport for Orlando, Florida to compete for national titles at Miss America.

There are several firsts this year, including a new way state delegates will compete in talent.

O'Neal and Nix say they are excited about the new partnership with the American Heart Association to promote healthy living. (WLBT)

Vivian O’Neal said, “Fun fact: I’m actually the oldest Miss Mississippi ever that we’ve ever had.”

Vivian O’Neal is hoping five will be a lucky number. She tried five times before winning Miss Mississippi and is hoping she will be the fifth young woman from this state to win Miss America.

She was also 25 when she won the Miss Mississippi crown.

O’Neal said, “I will do the absolute best that I can. And I hope, it is my sincere hope to make the state proud, to make my community proud.”

O’Neal has a private judges interview hours after she arrives in Orlando. She also says the Preliminary Talent Competition will be different this year. She will dance in the talent prelim Thursday.

O’Neal said, “This year, it’s just going to be a talent show and it’s called Miss America’s Got Talent and the teens will compete in talent during the show at four o’clock and then the Misses will compete and that’s it, all 51 delegates will compete in talent.”

Miss Mississippi is a published author. Her book Josiah’s Big Day is tied to her Social Impact Initiative CapAble focusing on those who live with disabilities, like her younger brother.

O'Neal's Social Impact Initiative CapAble focuses on those living with disabilities. (Miss Mississippi)

O’Neal said, “To have a story where you see a minoritized character is the main character and all his friends have rallied around him to help him advocate for himself when he felt insecure about doing so.”

Miss Mississippi's Teen will sing for talent in Miss America's Teen competition next week. (Nataleigh Nix)

Miss Mississippi’s Teen Nataleigh Nix is a senior at Madison Central. The Teen and Miss America competitions will happen for the first time, during the same week.

The teen winner will be crowned Saturday, Miss America Sunday. Her Social Impact Initiative is Acts of Kindness or AOK.

Nix said, “I started to research. And I found out that when you perform an act of kindness, you release the hormones oxytocin and serotonin in the brain, the love and confidence hormone, so when you are giving back to your community and those around you, you’re also building a better mindset within yourself, and you’re thinking more positively.”

Nix and O’Neal have been extremely busy. Miss Mississippi is on car number six and has traveled all over Mississippi since she was crowned in June.

Since April, Nix has made more than 105 appearances.

Miss Mississippi says she is pretty close to the limit on Car number 6.

O’Neal and Nix are also excited about the new partnership with the American Heart Association to help educate the public about healthy eating habits, exercise and taking care of yourself from the inside out.

