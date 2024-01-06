Promote Your Business
Careers

Lucedale community reacts to deputy shooting

Community reacts to deputy shooting death.
Community reacts to deputy shooting death.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shock and disbelief were two words that George County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Doug Adams used to describe the mood just 24 hour after the shooting death of Deputy Jeremy Malone.

Flags were at half staff at the courthouse Friday as an emotional Adams said the county and surrounding areas are offering support for the fallen deputy.

“We’ve had calls from officers all across south Mississippi,” he said. “That’s what happens. You go help your brother.”

Community members placed flowers and a wreath at the scene where Malone was killed.

One of his former co-workers, Hayley Cobb, just happened to see the display as she stopped by to do some shopping.

“I was like, ‘I wonder if they have some blue flowers?’ And they did,” she said. “So, I came to pay my respects in the little way that I can.”

Cobb says she will always remember Malone’s humor and dependability.

Now, in the tight-knit Lucedale community, she and others have his family on their minds.

“That’s the spirit of a small town,” she said. “‘What can I do for you? How can we help?’

“In situations like this, you never really know because it’s so sudden. It’s so drastic and painful. It’s just bare.”

As the sheriff’s office continued to gather information, Adams asked the community for patience.

“We just ask that y’all pray for the officers, the family, and George County,” he said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Powell was shot and killed by law enforcement agents on Highway 98 near Beaumont in...
Suspect who killed George Co. deputy, spurred chase through 3 counties identified
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Man killed after car crashes, catches fire in downtown Jackson
Man killed after car crashes, catches fire in downtown Jackson
Love, Daddy
Love, Daddy
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly raping and killing an elderly woman

Latest News

5-vehicle wreck occurs on I-20 in Brandon
AG’s office no longer representing Shad White in defamation lawsuits
Traffic reduced to two lanes on Hwy 80 following deadly crash
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly raping and killing an elderly woman