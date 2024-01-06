First Alert Forecast: Storms move in early next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Clouds will stick around throughout the rest of this evening as temperatures begin to drop back into the upper 30s tonight. Rain will remain out of the picture for the rest of today.

Sunday: Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day, but clouds are expected to increase overnight ahead of an approaching system. We will stay dry throughout the end of the weekend, but more rain is on the way next week.

Extended forecast: Stay weather aware next week as a few strong storms could be possible by late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The main threats at this point in time look to be gusty winds up to 40-50 mph and heavy downpours. A tornado can’t be ruled out with this system as well. A slight risk (2/5) remains for areas mainly south of I-20 and a marginal risk (1/5) is in place for areas north of the I-20 corridor. Windy conditions will continue into Tuesday afternoon as gusts could be upwards of 45 mph. We will stay dry throughout the middle of the week but another chance for showers will return by Friday and into next weekend.

