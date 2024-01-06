Promote Your Business
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Storms move in early next week

Storms expected Monday/Tuesday
Storms expected Monday/Tuesday(WLBT)
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Clouds will stick around throughout the rest of this evening as temperatures begin to drop back into the upper 30s tonight. Rain will remain out of the picture for the rest of today.

Sunday: Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day, but clouds are expected to increase overnight ahead of an approaching system.  We will stay dry throughout the end of the weekend, but more rain is on the way next week.

Extended forecast:  Stay weather aware next week as a few strong storms could be possible by late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The main threats at this point in time look to be gusty winds up to 40-50 mph and heavy downpours. A tornado can’t be ruled out with this system as well. A slight risk (2/5) remains for areas mainly south of I-20 and a marginal risk (1/5) is in place for areas north of the I-20 corridor. Windy conditions will continue into Tuesday afternoon as gusts could be upwards of 45 mph. We will stay dry throughout the middle of the week but another chance for showers will return by Friday and into next weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after car crashes, catches fire in downtown Jackson
Man killed after car crashes, catches fire in downtown Jackson
A single-vehicle crash in Clinton has left one dead.
Traffic reduced to two lanes on Hwy 80 following deadly crash
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly raping and killing an elderly woman
5-vehicle wreck occurs on I-20 in Brandon
Ricky Powell was shot and killed by law enforcement agents on Highway 98 near Beaumont in...
Suspect who killed George Co. deputy, spurred chase through 3 counties identified

Latest News

Strong storms possible Monday night
First Alert Forecast: Dry weekend ahead but rain and storms returns early next week
Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast
Next 3 Days
First Alert Forecast:
Next 3 Days
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods expected this afternoon and evening