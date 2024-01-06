Promote Your Business
5-vehicle wreck occurs on I-20 in Brandon

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wreck Friday night involving two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles on I-20 in Brandon resulted in minor injuries, according to Brandon Police Chief Joseph French.

The wrecked cars and debris blocked all west-bound lanes of traffic for more than an hour at the U.S. 80 interchange at Exit 56.

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m.

Traffic began moving again a little after 8 p.m.

