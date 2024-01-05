Promote Your Business
Careers

We Will Go

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We Will Go Ministries has a program to help families in Jackson with groceries. Founder Amy Lancaster visited Studio 3 to share more details on how people can sign up or donate.

