Traffic reduced to two lanes on Hwy 80 following deadly crash

A single-vehicle crash in Clinton has left one dead.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person is dead following an accident Friday afternoon in Clinton.

The single-car wreck occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 80 and Morrison Drive.

Clinton Police are currently investigating.

Traffic along Highway 80 has been reduced to two lanes until the site is cleared, a city news release states.

