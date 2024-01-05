Traffic reduced to two lanes on Hwy 80 following deadly crash

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person is dead following an accident Friday afternoon in Clinton.

The single-car wreck occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 80 and Morrison Drive.

Clinton Police are currently investigating.

Traffic along Highway 80 has been reduced to two lanes until the site is cleared, a city news release states.

