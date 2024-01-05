Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Seven statewide leaders sworn into office on Thursday

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, seven statewide leaders that you elected were sworn into office at the State Capitol.

Despite a bomb threat happening hours before the ceremony, causing everyone to evacuate the building, those being sworn in were still all smiles on their big day.

Those being sworn in include: Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Auditor Shad White, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, State Treasurer David McRae, Secretary of State Michael Watson, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, and Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.

All seven taking their oaths of office as they gear up to serve another four years in their respective positions.

Public Service Commissioners were also sworn in on Thursday as well.

At this time, the only elected statewide official waiting to be sworn in as Governor Tate Reeves.

His inauguration will take place outside the State Capitol building next Tuesday, January 9th.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Coroner IDs teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting
The suspect led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the suspect’s death near Highway 15...
George Co. deputy, suspect dead after law enforcement chase through 3 counties
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Love, Daddy
Love, Daddy
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol

Latest News

Seven statewide leaders sworn into office on Thursday
State lawmakers return to work, marking first day of 2024 legislative session
Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Maine Secretary of State on removing Trump from ballot
LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to Sikh activist and author Bhajan Bhinder about the danger...
LNL: Sikh Leaders Face Danger in the US, Canada