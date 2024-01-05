Seven statewide leaders sworn into office on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, seven statewide leaders that you elected were sworn into office at the State Capitol.

Despite a bomb threat happening hours before the ceremony, causing everyone to evacuate the building, those being sworn in were still all smiles on their big day.

Those being sworn in include: Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Auditor Shad White, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, State Treasurer David McRae, Secretary of State Michael Watson, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, and Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.

All seven taking their oaths of office as they gear up to serve another four years in their respective positions.

Public Service Commissioners were also sworn in on Thursday as well.

At this time, the only elected statewide official waiting to be sworn in as Governor Tate Reeves.

His inauguration will take place outside the State Capitol building next Tuesday, January 9th.

