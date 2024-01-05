Re-gift the city with your Christmas tree to reduce illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Live Christmas trees can be a gift to the city and a gift to nature.

The City of Jackson is hosting a two-day Christmas Tree recycling event.

Thursday, residents began dropping off their trees at the old Dillard’s location at Metrocenter Mall. The trees will be repurposed, chopped into mulch for beautification across the city. Remove all decorations before arrival.

“A lot of people are just gonna sit their tree out and either throw it away,” said Solid Waste Superintendent Elon Smith. “What we’re really just trying to prevent mostly is illegal dumping and being able to recycle the tree itself.”

Smith looks forward to the event each year and the fragrance the shredded trees emit.

Mulch can be purchased for $5.00 per bag. Officials said several residents have already contacted the city and have various purposes for the discarded trees.

“It helps the environment. It helps a whole bunch of other things along with that with animals and stuff,” said Smith. “You have other people that come by. One guy who called about his rabbits and stuff, he wants to use it for I guess lining his rabbit cages.”

If you missed Thursday’s event, Friday’s drop off will be from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Metrocenter.

You can also take your trees to the Jackson Rubbish Fill in Byram from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

