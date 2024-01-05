Raymond building boys’ basketball dynasty

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you Google ‘dynasty’ you probably will get directed to the Raymond boys’ basketball team. The Rangers have been to the state championship game the last seven seasons, and won four of those games, including three straight from 2017-2019.

“Seven years ago, when I got this job, a lot of people thought I was crazy when I said I wanted to make Raymond the number one program in the state of Mississippi,” head coach Tony Tadlock said. “Two of the last three years we’ve been ranked number one in the state. I feel like all the work we’ve put in together here, that’s something we’re able to maintain.”

This season, the Rangers are on the path to make it eight straight. They’re 17-3 with wins over teams like Clinton, Canton, Provine, and Callaway.

“The biggest credit is those guys behind me,” Tadlock said, pointing to his players practicing behind him. “They buy into what we asked them to do every day. The community is behind us 100%, administration, and when you’ve got those three behind you, that’s the recipe for success.”

Raymond is a small community, and the high school only has an enrollment of 421, according to MHSAA classification. The reason the Rangers have been able to have sustained success? Consistency in the lower levels of the program.

“I credit our JV team,” Tadlock said. “We value our young guys and they accept their roles. In the 9th grade, they know they might not be playing varsity at that time, but they know their time’s coming, they learn from these older guys.”

There are a lot of older guys for those young players to learn from. The Rangers have eight seniors on this year’s roster, including the top player in the class in forward Eric Paymon.

“It helps a lot because we have a lot of different pieces that’ll come together and help us get the win,” Paymon said.

“The best teams we’ve had since we’ve come through here, our senior classes have always led us, this team is no different. Our senior class leads us every day in practice, they lead us in the games and I’m thankful to have those guys,” Tadlock said. “They make my job a lot easier.”

The Rangers are hoping to continue their success this season, make it eight-straight trips to the Coliseum, and bring back another gold ball to Raymond.

“We all like to grind together, we all play hard, and we all want the same expectations for each other, in that we all want to go out our senior year as state champions,” said senior guard Chris Stephens.

