Rainy Friday; Storms Next Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our forecast is still on track for a rainy Friday, but a great weekend!

Starting off with freezing temps in many places again this morning thanks to clear skies overnight. Change comes quickly as we get into the late morning and early afternoon hours with heavy rainfall expected over much of the area through the afternoon and evening. Make sure to take the umbrella with you as you head out! Highs this afternoon will only reach the low to mid 50s before the rain moves in, keeping us cool through the rest of the day.

This weekend will be pleasant and wintery with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s to start our mornings and the low to mid 50s in the afternoons. Winds from today will linger into Saturday but calm down by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are in store by the end of the weekend!

Clouds and rain will build back in throughout the day on Monday along with extremely gusty winds. Strong to severe storms are still possible in central MS on Monday night as well. Heavy rain will stick around through Tuesday, and winds will continue to pick up behind the actual cold front pushing the stormy weather. Wind gusts up to 45mph are likely Tuesday afternoon before calming some by Wednesday. Cold nights will be back in the picture behind the front as well, with temps in the low 30s to start us off on Wednesday morning.

